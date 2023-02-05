Fantasy Cash Leagues

Anyone here here play for a bit of cash prizes in fantasy? I'm going to be starting two new leagues this coming season. One will be a regular redraft and the other a challenging 8 player keeper hybrid. Both will cost $20 for the entire year. Yhe money is handled by Yahoo and they even take cred cards.



This is waaay too early but I already have 5 managers for the keeper hybrid and 3 for the redraft. I would like more Phinatics if you may be looking for a league.



Drop me a message if ya like.