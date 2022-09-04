Fantasy Football: How many Fins did you get?

Hoot
Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2005
- Messages
- 3,985
- Reaction score
- 25,675
- Location
- Nebraska
Most drafts are wrapping up this weekend. With the refreshing changes and the optimism surrounding this team, how many Fins did you take this year in FF? I bring this up because I've got more stacked on my team now than I have in a LONG time. If many of us are in that same boat, it is definitely a reflection of the confidence we have in this team moving forward this season.
In a 14 person league I ended up with:
Tyreek Hill as my WR#2.
Chase Edmonds as my RB #2
Tua as my QB#2 (hopefully changing to QB#1).
In a 14 person league I ended up with:
Tyreek Hill as my WR#2.
Chase Edmonds as my RB #2
Tua as my QB#2 (hopefully changing to QB#1).