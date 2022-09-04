 Fantasy Football: How many Fins did you get? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fantasy Football: How many Fins did you get?

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,985
Reaction score
25,675
Location
Nebraska
Most drafts are wrapping up this weekend. With the refreshing changes and the optimism surrounding this team, how many Fins did you take this year in FF? I bring this up because I've got more stacked on my team now than I have in a LONG time. If many of us are in that same boat, it is definitely a reflection of the confidence we have in this team moving forward this season.

In a 14 person league I ended up with:

Tyreek Hill as my WR#2.
Chase Edmonds as my RB #2
Tua as my QB#2 (hopefully changing to QB#1).
 
