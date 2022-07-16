 Fantasy QB Quandary- When to Pick One? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fantasy QB Quandary- When to Pick One?

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,318
Reaction score
187
My view is that I want a top gun at QB and do not want to wait until the 7th round.
My options with value and VG value;

Allen- 3rd or 4th round
Herbert- 4th or 5th
Mahomes- 4th or 5th

Jackson, Murray, Hurts- 5th or 6th

I want one of these guys and my best pick would be Herbert in the 5th.

My thinking is that my top 3 played every game and went off for 30+ points on some. Others may be only a few points less on average but missed games and do not have the explosion of the top guys. Just my view.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom