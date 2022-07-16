Fantasy QB Quandary- When to Pick One?

My view is that I want a top gun at QB and do not want to wait until the 7th round.
My options with value and VG value;
Allen- 3rd or 4th round
Herbert- 4th or 5th
Mahomes- 4th or 5th
Jackson, Murray, Hurts- 5th or 6th
I want one of these guys and my best pick would be Herbert in the 5th.
My thinking is that my top 3 played every game and went off for 30+ points on some. Others may be only a few points less on average but missed games and do not have the explosion of the top guys. Just my view.
