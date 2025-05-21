DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,844
- Reaction score
- 4,019
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
Fast or Finished: The Dolphins’ 2025 Season Hinges on a Strong Start - Miami Dolphins
The 2025 NFL season holds high stakes for the Miami Dolphins—arguably more than any season in recent memory. With a young roster, a head coach under pressure, and a quarterback whose future is closely tied to the franchise’s success, Miami can’t afford to stumble out of the gate. A fast start...
dolphinstalk.com