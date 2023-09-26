DANTODUPER
Scout Team
If we continue putting points at this pace with this track team we should be considered as the fastest show on grass!
Tua has the fastest release of all QBs!
Tua gets rid of the ball the fastest of them all!
We have the top 5 speeds on the NFL this year with Achane, Hill and Mostert. And by the way Waddle is also a top 15 time this season and has been on the list since his rookie season, and Chosen once had one of the fastest times also!
McDaniel is the fastest brain of all coaches and Grier the fastest dealer of all managers!
