TannDaMan17 said: Chop. Love the speed, that’s how you kill motherf******* in this league. Click to expand...

Chop is my pick but I’m really pleased overall.Mahomes and Allen will have a lot more incompletions on their stat sheets. Guys will be dumping the ball just like they did in college because they didn’t want to get walloped.I feel bad for those fans that are focused on who we didn’t get and appreciate the ones we did. We solidified a lot of the areas that plagued us last year.Mike McDaniel is going to get back to being that running game coordinator posing as head coach. Weight and Achane will see the field together, which I’m sure McDaniel already envisioned.Bring balance to the offense.With that money coming June 1st, we can add any great player that might become available after the draft.