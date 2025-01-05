Favorite Current Fins?

BahamaFinFan78 said: On this team, who are your favorite players? Click to expand...

I’m more about the uniform and not the individual player. With that said, I really like Waddle, he seems like such a sweet kid and loves being here and great team guy. Been to a lot of games the last three years and Waddle seems to get banged up quite a bit during the games. But I will tell you that I watch him on the sidelines and he’s doing nothing but rehabbing himself to death to get back out on the field. He’s stretching, riding the bike etc etc but you could tell his whole focus is to get back out onto the field. That’s why he always gets back in the game. Impressive to watch