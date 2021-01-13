Favorite Dolphins Nicknames

tay0365
There have been some real historic Nickname like the Doomsday Defense, The Steel Curtain, Monsters of the Midway, The Greatest Show On Turf....
Miami on the other hand was loaded with a lot of great nicknames, like The No Name Defense, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Bruise Brothers, The Killer Bs...
Which one was your favorite
