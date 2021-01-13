 Favorite Dolphins Nicknames | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Favorite Dolphins Nicknames

Which Dolphins Nickname was your Favorite

  • The No Name Defense

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • The Bruise Brothers

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • The Killer Bs

    Votes: 1 14.3%
  • Total voters
    7
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,769
Reaction score
6,112
Location
NJ
There have been some real historic Nickname like the Doomsday Defense, The Steel Curtain, Monsters of the Midway, The Greatest Show On Turf....

Miami on the other hand was loaded with a lot of great nicknames, like The No Name Defense, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Bruise Brothers, The Killer Bs...

Which one was your favorite
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,803
Reaction score
631
Location
La Crosse, WI
I like Butch and Sundance too. Who were the Bruise Bros?

Please forgive my ignorance. I didn’t begin following the Phins until the early 2000s. I think my first game I watched all the way through was a loss to Buffalo that either was in the playoffs or kicked us out of playoff contention
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
7,998
Reaction score
3,322
Mercury Morris!!!!....hard to get behind"...and a twenty yd gain by Eugene Morris"
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,769
Reaction score
6,112
Location
NJ
1 dol fan said:
I like Butch and Sundance too. Who were the Bruise Bros?

Please forgive my ignorance. I didn’t begin following the Phins until the early 2000s. I think my first game I watched all the way through was a loss to Buffalo that either was in the playoffs or kicked us out of playoff contention
Click to expand...
Lyle and Glenn Blackwood...They were our Safeties during the 80s.blackwood5.jpg
 
'Deep

'Deep

"Pick your guy and let it fly"
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
6,643
Reaction score
6,975
Location
Boise, ID
It has to be the 'Marks Brothers' for me
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom