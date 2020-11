For offseason and funny Dolphins stories, my favorite is The Fish Tank. For in-season weekly analysis, I really like 3 Yards per Carry and Drive Time. I also occasionally listen to X's and Omar. For a more national perspective, I like listening to The Bill Simmons Podcast. Speaking of which, Simmons is very high on the Fins. He said he thinks they're legit and might be the 2nd best team in the AFC behind KC...he thinks they'll win the division and can beat Pittsburgh for what it's worth.