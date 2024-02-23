Favorite guys in the class

jimthefin
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,610
- Reaction score
- 10,335
Not the best players or the best guys for the Fins but the guys you just really like.
I have Tuaga, Nabers and Bowers from the blue chippers.
Lower down I really like Estime from ND, Mike Sainristil is going to be a terrific slot CB, Ricky Pearsall is going to outperform a lot of WR's drafted ahead of him.
I like Christian Haynes and would love to see Miami snag him in R2.
Junior Colson at LB.
Sione Vaki is my favorite RB/S in this class.
