Favorite guys in the class

jimthefin

jimthefin

Mar 3, 2004
5,610
10,335
Not the best players or the best guys for the Fins but the guys you just really like.

I have Tuaga, Nabers and Bowers from the blue chippers.

Lower down I really like Estime from ND, Mike Sainristil is going to be a terrific slot CB, Ricky Pearsall is going to outperform a lot of WR's drafted ahead of him.

I like Christian Haynes and would love to see Miami snag him in R2.

Junior Colson at LB.

Sione Vaki is my favorite RB/S in this class. :chuckle:
 
