Fear the Bearded Wizard. Our dynasty is starting to fire its spark plugs. Starting next year, we are the new New England if we play our offseason right again. I might grow a beard in homage. Then have to shave it next year when Tua starts. I really hope he sticks around. Dude is invaluable. Not going down the rabbit hole, we could lose to the Jets by 50, sane post, but only said starting to fire. When they jell, It’s straight up on. Sorry haters. Just the truth.