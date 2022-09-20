 Fear The Tua! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fear The Tua!

www.pff.com

The 2-0 Miami Dolphins are riding a scary, well-designed offense to success | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Tua Tagovailoa's most confident NFL performance yet, a 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, should strike fear into opposing defenses.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Great article from Cole at PFF. Miami O is looking Scary.

Have to ask how much McD's play calls have to do with it. For many a year all Phinatics have only questioned and criticized the play calls and with good reason.
How are our play calls now? McD has structured this O as good as can be for our great WR's and Tua's talents.

In return, Tua believes in the calls and McD. The result is a new found confidence and playing like a top pick. You can see it in most every play. In my view, McD won the first game with two 4th down calls and was brilliant in game 2.

This was done with a below average OL who gave up little on 50 throws and a below average run game.

Can't Wait to see what we come up vs Bad Boys Buff and the rest of the of the year.
 
There’s simply no recourse for a defender when the receiver on the other side of the line covers 40 yards two-tenths of a second faster than they can. And Mike McDaniel knows this. He’s crafted an offense that perfectly utilizes their two rocket engines on the outside while also scheming around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s limitations. The result is a fast-break offense that has opposing defenses on their heels. Take a look at Tua’s passing chart from his team's Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens and you’ll see what I mean:
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
I do not like your usage of the term Phinatics. I identify as a Phins fan or perhaps a Phan. Please provide contact info for my legal team Dewey, Cheatem, & Howe. We will begin legal action against you for this vicious attack.
 
Danny

Danny

While I'm on Tua's corner, you can';t say the O-line was below average in this game. I just stated this on another thread but Tua went back to throw 51 times and was hit twice......the one sack which was given up by Smythe and just one other hit. The O-line has been dumped on for good reason but they were very good at Baltimore this week.
 
EJay

EJay

I hate these types of passive aggressive nonsensical jabs (referring to the author of the article, not the OP).

No, McDaniel is scheming around Tua’s strengths. Jackhole.

By that logic, I suppose the Chargers have to scheme around Justin Herbert’s limitations i.e. fading in the 2nd half ? SMH.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

In the first two games of the season, the offensive line has shown the ability to pass block. It was evident during pre season and has carried over. The problem it would seem, teams are playing with 8 in the box to force Miami to pass. It's hard to run against an 8 man front. Once teams start to respect Miami's passing game, the run game should open up, much more.
 
Danny

Danny

oh for sure but we did have some good runs in this past game and at the end when we needed it the most we got the run that set up the winning score so there's something to built on there. Of course an even bigger test coming to town with that bills D-line
 
