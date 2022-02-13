 February Roster Prediction? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

February Roster Prediction?

You know the drill. There are 46 of these every off-season

I'll let someone smarter than me handle the dollar amounts, I'll do names only


Cut -

Jesse Davis (3.6M savings)
Adam Butler (4.1M savings)
Allen Hurns (2.5M savings)
Clay Fejedelem (2.25M savings)
Cethan Carter (2.5M savings)
Greg Little (1.5M savings)
Adam Shaheen (1.8M savings)

Sign -

QB Nick Mullens
RB Marlon Mack
OW Cordarelle Patterson
WR Byron Pringle
FB Michael Burton
OT Terron Armstead
DL DJ Jones
DL Maliek Collins
DL Jihad Ward
Edge Takk McKinley
S George Odum

Resign -

Mike Gesicki (Franchise Tag)
Duke Johnson
Mack Hollins
Durham Smythe
Emmanuel Ogbah
Duke Riley
Nik Needham
Tril Willams

Trade -

Eric Rowe (4.5M savings) - to Dallas for a 2023 6th round pick
Devante Parker - to Falcons (with 2022 7th round pick (221) for 2022 3rd round pick (74))
Trade pick 29 to Washington for pick 42, 111, and a 2023 2nd round pick


Draft (via TDN simulator - I used big board for falcons 3rd)-

2.42 - Drake London, WR, USC
2.50 - Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
3.74 - Damone Clark, LB, LSU
3.101 - James Cook, RB, Georgia
4.111 - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
4.119 - Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College
4.123 - Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn St
5.157 - Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio St
6.198 - Matt Araiza, P, San Diego St


ROSTER

QB - Tua/Mullens
RB - Duke/Cook/Gaskin/Mack
FB - Burton
WR - Waddle/Patterson/London/Pringle/Bowden/Hollins
TE - Gesicki/Long/Smythe

LT - Armstead/Coleman
LG - Jackson/Kindley
C - Deiter/Lindstrom
RG - Hunt/Jones
RT - Eichenberg/Raimann

DL - Wilkins, Seiler, Davis, Jones, Ward, Garrett, Collins
Edge - Ogbah, Van Ginkel, Phillips, McKinley
LB - Baker, Clark, Riley, Luketa
CB - Howard, By.Jones, Needham, Taylor-Britt, Williams, Igby
S - Holland, Br.Jones, Odum

K - Sanders
P - Araiza
LS - Ferguson
 
