February Roster Prediction?

You know the drill. There are 46 of these every off-season



I'll let someone smarter than me handle the dollar amounts, I'll do names only





Cut -



Jesse Davis (3.6M savings)

Adam Butler (4.1M savings)

Allen Hurns (2.5M savings)

Clay Fejedelem (2.25M savings)

Cethan Carter (2.5M savings)

Greg Little (1.5M savings)

Adam Shaheen (1.8M savings)



Sign -



QB Nick Mullens

RB Marlon Mack

OW Cordarelle Patterson

WR Byron Pringle

FB Michael Burton

OT Terron Armstead

DL DJ Jones

DL Maliek Collins

DL Jihad Ward

Edge Takk McKinley

S George Odum



Resign -



Mike Gesicki (Franchise Tag)

Duke Johnson

Mack Hollins

Durham Smythe

Emmanuel Ogbah

Duke Riley

Nik Needham

Tril Willams



Trade -



Eric Rowe (4.5M savings) - to Dallas for a 2023 6th round pick

Devante Parker - to Falcons (with 2022 7th round pick (221) for 2022 3rd round pick (74))

Trade pick 29 to Washington for pick 42, 111, and a 2023 2nd round pick





Draft (via TDN simulator - I used big board for falcons 3rd)-



2.42 - Drake London, WR, USC

2.50 - Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan

3.74 - Damone Clark, LB, LSU

3.101 - James Cook, RB, Georgia

4.111 - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

4.119 - Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

4.123 - Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn St

5.157 - Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio St

6.198 - Matt Araiza, P, San Diego St





ROSTER



QB - Tua/Mullens

RB - Duke/Cook/Gaskin/Mack

FB - Burton

WR - Waddle/Patterson/London/Pringle/Bowden/Hollins

TE - Gesicki/Long/Smythe



LT - Armstead/Coleman

LG - Jackson/Kindley

C - Deiter/Lindstrom

RG - Hunt/Jones

RT - Eichenberg/Raimann



DL - Wilkins, Seiler, Davis, Jones, Ward, Garrett, Collins

Edge - Ogbah, Van Ginkel, Phillips, McKinley

LB - Baker, Clark, Riley, Luketa

CB - Howard, By.Jones, Needham, Taylor-Britt, Williams, Igby

S - Holland, Br.Jones, Odum



K - Sanders

P - Araiza

LS - Ferguson