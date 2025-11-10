 Fedex Air/Ground player of the week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fedex Air/Ground player of the week

Travis34 said:
Sorry but this week he ain’t it

Taylor destroyed the falcons
I love how Dolphins fans will not vote for one of their own, when in other voting past, A Dolphin player was easily the one, and fans of the other players voted their guy up considerably, no matter what...I voted for him, do as you will.
 
tay0365 said:
No one said we werent voting, just that Achane isnt winning.
 
I voted for Achane, but as everyone else previously alluded to JT should get it. His long TD run was insane, bottled up inside then bounced it to the sideline for a crazy TD. Also had the equivalent to a walk off in OT for the game winner.
 
tay0365 said:
Just like how the pro bowl is a popularity contest I guess

Let the guys deserting of it actually win (pointless) awards
 
Travis34 said:
True, but that never happens, it always seems our players normally get the short end of the stick by barely winning or losing just because other fans don't care about fairness.

228 all purpose, with 2 TDs..7. 9 average

Compared to

286 all purpose 3 TDs..7.6 average

Against tougher competition is much closer between both then some might want to believe. Again, I agree Taylor will win, and should, but Achane deserves his fans votes for what he did.
 
