Feels like Miami falling way behind good teams

So hard to catch up when youve wasted so many opportunities to add talent

Other teams are dusting the crystal chandaliers while Miami is scrapping to put a roof on the house.

Other teams can get value from an elite running back in the draft while Jesus Christ couldn't get 3 yards behind our shitshow O-line.



It feels like even the Jets are about to pass us by..



Yet Grier still fkn works in our FO.