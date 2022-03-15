 Feels like Miami falling way behind good teams | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Feels like Miami falling way behind good teams

ChitownPhins28

So hard to catch up when youve wasted so many opportunities to add talent
Other teams are dusting the crystal chandaliers while Miami is scrapping to put a roof on the house.
Other teams can get value from an elite running back in the draft while Jesus Christ couldn't get 3 yards behind our shitshow O-line.

It feels like even the Jets are about to pass us by..

Yet Grier still fkn works in our FO.
 
royalshank

Well, the FA crop so far seems underwhelming because they are not big names. Doesn’t mean they won’t be significant contributors. Let’s see how the rest of it plays out.
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

I agree the Dolphins are doing great so far. Keeping Ogbah was huge, it all comes down to Tua.
 
Rowdy1972

Always love the overreactions that quickly occur on this site. God bless ya!
I tend to agree but at this point it’s not like grier has the track record for us to just brush it aside. Has the team really gotten better today after having the most cap space of any team? It’s minimal at best honestly.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Cracking Up Lol GIF by HULU
 
Manning

Manning

It does seem underwhelming but it’s still early. We need to sign 2 starting linemen asap
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

ChitownPhins28 said:
So hard to catch up when youve wasted so many opportunities to add talent
Other teams are dusting the crystal chandaliers while Miami is scrapping to put a roof on the house.
Other teams can get value from an elite running back in the draft while Jesus Christ couldn't get 3 yards behind our shitshow O-line.

It feels like even the Jets are about to pass us by..

Yet Grier still fkn works in our FO.
Posters start the dumbest threads

1647313322191.gif
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Rowdy1972 said:
I tend to agree but at this point it’s not like grier has the track record for us to just brush it aside. Has the team really gotten better today after having the most cap space of any team? It’s minimal at best honestly.
How do any of us know? We have literally no idea what this team will look like with McDaniel. To make proclamations one way or the other about them is insanity.
 
