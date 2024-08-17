 Fellas and Ladies- | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fellas and Ladies-

I've been thinking and drinking. Isn't this truly the year? I mean, if we can somehow get an OL solidified, we can win a superbowl, no?

I mean, Tua is great. IDGAF what nonsense ppl spew, dude can ball. We have ****ing Tyreek. We have Achane (remember when things were good)? Hopefully losing the DC who DIDN'T have Jalen Ramsay covering DeAndre Hopkins nets us a better defense. That Titans game was a bad bad bad night. For them and me. I hate Fangio. He's my most hated after Philbin and Flores.
 
Remember how terrible Philbin was? Running out the clock before halftime losing to Buffalo? He should seppuku
 
Feverdream said:
Yes, if this team remains healthy, it's the best team in the AFC.

Losing Chubb and Phillips beat us last year. We were done when they were.
We have less of a fall off in talent this year as well. Can't lose Tua or it's over. Closer to redundant depth at other Key positions.
 
