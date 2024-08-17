Fellas and Ladies

I've been thinking and drinking. Isn't this truly the year? I mean, if we can somehow get an OL solidified, we can win a superbowl, no?
I mean, Tua is great. IDGAF what nonsense ppl spew, dude can ball. We have ****ing Tyreek. We have Achane (remember when things were good)? Hopefully losing the DC who DIDN'T have Jalen Ramsay covering DeAndre Hopkins nets us a better defense. That Titans game was a bad bad bad night. For them and me. I hate Fangio. He's my most hated after Philbin and Flores.
