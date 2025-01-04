Feverdream's Draft Theory

When it comes to the draft, I honestly believe that most fans, even some of our most enthusiastic brothers, just don't get it. Drafting for long-term success is what the perennial winning teams do, while drafting for short-term gain (I want it now!) is for losers and lunk-heads.



Let's start with a few absolutes.



1) Younger is better. If the 20 year old college player looks to be equivalent to the 23 year old guy, for all that is Holy, draft the 20 year old, or at least, look at what the 23 year old player accomplished 3 years ago.



2) Players from expensive to fill positions in Free Agency MUST be drafted first, even when your needs might lean towards a cheaper player. You are just NOT going to find a cheap QB, WR, OT, Edge, or CB in free agency. Not a plus player... these guys make bank.



3) Don't expect your drafted players to start from day 1, most of them just don't. They never have. It's nice if you can score one of these unicorns, but never expect it. Most NFL players need a year or two, but if they aren't starting by the end of year 3, it's likely time to cut bait... and understand that getting a player who starts immediately, but at a cheap position is much less valuable than you'd think. (Case in point, we got Aaron Brewer for 3 years/21m).



4) Understand the contract status, age, and injury history of every player on your roster and assign a numerical score to how likely you believe each player will still be on your roster in two years. Then draft the low probability player's replacements a year early. Players who need to be replaced immediately probably need to be addressed with free agents (sadly).



5) ...and finally... SCHEME FIT. Will your shiny new rookie fit what your team does? It isn't enough to scan the Kiper ratings and just pick the top guy. Does his skill set match what your team requires? Many, if not most players with the wrong skill set fail... or maybe worse yet, bail on you as soon as they can, looking for a team where they believe they'll provide a better fit. Call this one the Minkah-wants-his-mommy rule.



In my subsequent posts, I'll look specifically at which positions we'll need in the coming years.