Few questions for the wisdom of the board.

HollowBeast
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2018
- Messages
- 345
- Reaction score
- 629
- Location
- Black Hills
Can we expect at least two more offensive series a game due to Fangio defense schemes Getting three and outs?
If so the downside is that Tua will be in the crosshairs of opposing Defense more often if we cannot pass protect?
Will Coach use backs out of the backfield more and produce a running game?
Will we see any of the two linebackers drafted last year ? Tyndall and Goode?
Is Jesse Davis our new Right tackle?
If so the downside is that Tua will be in the crosshairs of opposing Defense more often if we cannot pass protect?
Will Coach use backs out of the backfield more and produce a running game?
Will we see any of the two linebackers drafted last year ? Tyndall and Goode?
Is Jesse Davis our new Right tackle?