Few questions for the wisdom of the board.

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Apr 17, 2018
Can we expect at least two more offensive series a game due to Fangio defense schemes Getting three and outs?

If so the downside is that Tua will be in the crosshairs of opposing Defense more often if we cannot pass protect?

Will Coach use backs out of the backfield more and produce a running game?

Will we see any of the two linebackers drafted last year ? Tyndall and Goode?

Is Jesse Davis our new Right tackle?
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Yes better defense more turnover more possessions

More times for Tua to Shred and continue mastering this offense in his unprecedented 2nd year in the same scheme

Hopefully we use them more but neither can catch a wheel route on the run so your limited to what you can do

I think we’ll see both young players get some reps..both shoukd be special teams aces

Austin Jackson is training with Terron Armstead in New Orleans so he’s our guy right now
 
tay0365

tay0365

HollowBeast said:
Can we expect at least two more offensive series a game due to Fangio defense schemes Getting three and outs?
At the very least. Fangio's defenses are also aggressive, and confusing to opponent QBs, so along with the 3 & Outs, expect more turnovers.

HollowBeast said:
If so the downside is that Tua will be in the crosshairs of opposing Defense more often if we cannot pass protect?
No. Tua's problem does not come with how many times he's out there, it comes from blocking issues and how he allows himself to fall. The blocking could have been better last year, but still good enough to keep him healthy if Tua just allowed himself to go down and see another day, as well as protecting himself while falling. I expect better blocking, and Tua should be better at protecting himself this coming season.


HollowBeast said:
Will Coach use backs out of the backfield more and produce a running game?
I 100% believe we will see far more running from the backs, but still don't expect Miami not to be aggressive, or use their biggest weapon on offense.

It might be more of a 60/40 pass to run split, maybe 55/45.


HollowBeast said:
Will we see any of the two linebackers drafted last year ? Tyndall and Goode?
At the very least I hope we see what Tindall can do, but they will need to prove themselves to Fangio, and if they think it will be easier to get on the field with Fangio, then they need to learn a bit about him and his no nonsense way of doing things.


HollowBeast said:
Is Jesse Davis our new Right tackle?
Watch your mouth, if you say that name three times (Like candyman), he appears on the right side, and Tua gets carted out.

I expect the right side to be heavily fought for this year, with better blocking coming out of the hard work.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

This may not exactly answer the OP's question, but I think an improved running game is the key to the season

Defensively, Miami looks significantly better on paper, especially factoring in the Vic Fangio addiction.

With Miami's schedule, a running game can help slow down some of the explosive offenses and star quarterbacks the Dolphins will face.

For me, improvement specifically means getting better at those third and short yardage plays. Keep the chains moving and be less reliant on the pass game.

Start winning the TOP battle.
 
Mach2

Mach2

SF Dolphin Fan said:
This may not exactly answer the OP's question, but I think an improved running game is the key to the season

Defensively, Miami looks significantly better on paper, especially factoring in the Vic Fangio addiction.

With Miami's schedule, a running game can help slow down some of the explosive offenses and star quarterbacks the Dolphins will face.

For me, improvement specifically means getting better at those third and short yardage plays. Keep the chains moving and be less reliant on the pass game.

Start winning the TOP battle.
TOP, and ratio of offensive v defensive plays is so important for consistency.
 
Tarheelphin

Tarheelphin

HollowBeast said:
Can we expect at least two more offensive series a game due to Fangio defense schemes Getting three and outs?

If so the downside is that Tua will be in the crosshairs of opposing Defense more often if we cannot pass protect?

Will Coach use backs out of the backfield more and produce a running game?

Will we see any of the two linebackers drafted last year ? Tyndall and Goode?

Is Jesse Davis our new Right tackle?
Let’s keep it positive shall we.
YES
NO-Tua and our offensive genius will have MORE opportunities to score.
YES
NO
 
M

Marino2.0

HollowBeast said:
Can we expect at least two more offensive series a game due to Fangio defense schemes Getting three and outs?

If so the downside is that Tua will be in the crosshairs of opposing Defense more often if we cannot pass protect?

Will Coach use backs out of the backfield more and produce a running game?

Will we see any of the two linebackers drafted last year ? Tyndall and Goode?

Is Jesse Davis our new Right tackle?
Yes.

No, because we won’t have to pass as much or as aggressively downfield.

Yes and yes. I think this is partly on Tua, too. He doesn’t like checking down. That’s the next progression in his game.

Yes and no. I expect Tindall to be in the ILB rotation. Goode will be lucky to make the roster. We won’t see him on defense unless there are tons of injuries.

Love it or hate it, Austin Jackson is going to be the guy.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

If coach improves some play selections and gets the plays in on time, I foresee a very, very good season.

Tune in to the next episode of..... As the Stomach Churns.
 
GatorFin73

GatorFin73

SF Dolphin Fan said:
This may not exactly answer the OP's question, but I think an improved running game is the key to the season

Defensively, Miami looks significantly better on paper, especially factoring in the Vic Fangio addiction.

With Miami's schedule, a running game can help slow down some of the explosive offenses and star quarterbacks the Dolphins will face.

For me, improvement specifically means getting better at those third and short yardage plays. Keep the chains moving and be less reliant on the pass game.

Start winning the TOP battle.
Totally agree, on paper we have the passing game and stout defense, we need to improve the running game so we can really commit to it when we want and not be worried about over working old Mostert or something. In my mind it’s time we add a difference making RB to this roster to learn from the vets early and be ready to rumble down the stretch. That’s Super Bowl winning formula and the more we run this year the less Tua is throwing and protecting him is the name of the game.
 
