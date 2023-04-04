Few questions for the wisdom of the board.

HollowBeast said: Can we expect at least two more offensive series a game due to Fangio defense schemes Getting three and outs? Click to expand...

HollowBeast said: If so the downside is that Tua will be in the crosshairs of opposing Defense more often if we cannot pass protect?

HollowBeast said: Will Coach use backs out of the backfield more and produce a running game?

HollowBeast said: Will we see any of the two linebackers drafted last year ? Tyndall and Goode?

HollowBeast said: Is Jesse Davis our new Right tackle?

At the very least. Fangio's defenses are also aggressive, and confusing to opponent QBs, so along with the 3 & Outs, expect more turnovers.No. Tua's problem does not come with how many times he's out there, it comes from blocking issues and how he allows himself to fall. The blocking could have been better last year, but still good enough to keep him healthy if Tua just allowed himself to go down and see another day, as well as protecting himself while falling. I expect better blocking, and Tua should be better at protecting himself this coming season.I 100% believe we will see far more running from the backs, but still don't expect Miami not to be aggressive, or use their biggest weapon on offense.It might be more of a 60/40 pass to run split, maybe 55/45.At the very least I hope we see what Tindall can do, but they will need to prove themselves to Fangio, and if they think it will be easier to get on the field with Fangio, then they need to learn a bit about him and his no nonsense way of doing things.Watch your mouth, if you say that name three times (Like candyman), he appears on the right side, and Tua gets carted out.I expect the right side to be heavily fought for this year, with better blocking coming out of the hard work.