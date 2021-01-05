 FF 2 Years- Please Draft THIS Guy! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FF 2 Years- Please Draft THIS Guy!

LoneStarPhin

LoneStarPhin

We can at least be ahead of the national crowd who really has no idea right now just hiw good this guy is. Name pronounced duh VONN AHH chain.

I really think he will be the NFL’s next great Marshall Faulk/Thurman Thomas/Tiki Barber type back.

An incredible true freshman at A&M who played behind Derek Spiller. Football/Track star in TX high school- world elite speed in 200m and a 10.5 100.

Why do I love this 5’9 185lb guy? He literally has EVERYTHING: Great speed; great strength; great balance; runs hard every play; powerful inside and outside runner; good receiver; good vision/cuts; takes care of ball with two hands (great fundamentals). Humble low key type.

He is the kind of back who somehow makes a sure 2 or 3 yard run into a 4 or 6 yard run. Amazing after contact and kniwing where to finish a run. He had limited carries until end of season. 364 yds on 43 carries for 8.5 ypc. Last two games (on road vs Auburn and Orange Bowl vs NC) he carried 21 for 239 yards for 11.3 ypc.

He also had 5 receptions on year for 99 yards (19.9 ypc).

You saw it here first! 😉

oh yeah, he had zero fumbles...
 
Aqua Shadow

Aqua Shadow

He had a good bowl game. I gotta admit I only watched the last quarter but he stood out. Achane surprised me with his power running and incredible balance after contact
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Miles Gaskin 5'9 194
Salvon Ahmed 5'11 197
Devon Achane 5'9 185
Future "dime a dozen" Big Back 5'11 220.

One has to go.
 
LoneStarPhin

LoneStarPhin

Pretty high praise from Jimbo Fisher way back in November, talking about pass blocking, strength, ability to learn..

if i come across any good season highlight videos i’ll post it in this post.

T

ThePeopleShow13

Time will tell, but I think it is very hard to evaluate a kid based off 43 carries and 5 catches in 6 games. He did have an excellent bowl game though.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Don't know anything about him but seems like a later round guy no?
 
LoneStarPhin

LoneStarPhin

Of course it’s early, but i really believe he will be a future heisman candidate, crazy as that seems.

He’s only the second guy ive touted here. The other was Patrick Mahomes. before the draft I said he would end up being the steal of the draft no matter WHERE he was drafted.

I really think Achane is special and it would be fun to track him here periodically.
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

I watched some footage a couple of commentators likened him to Reggie Bush. I seriously liked what I saw. He has the incredible ability to pull a side step without losing much top speed. Good spot OP.
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

I’ve reached my acceptable excitement level already. We have found our rhythm and Flo.

We went 10-6 and Tua played in ten games when the expectations were 5-11 and no experience for our 1st round pick.

The multiple defense showed it’s limitless potential. And will become a true lockdown unit this year.

We have the most draft capital and we’re not up against the cap.

I can only get so excited. So Bijan and Devon will have to wait their turn.
 
LoneStarPhin

LoneStarPhin

just for an update to the 10.5 100, , he ran a 10.04 no wind yesterday at NCAA Regional prelims. Tyreek Hill’s best: 10.19.
 
