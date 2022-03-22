 FH Brother's Meet Up | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FH Brother's Meet Up

Hello fellow FH brothers!

I have only been a member on here since November but have loved every minute of it; discussing my favorite team, along with the laughter and support from my fellow Dolphin brothers,etc. Ya'll are truly a great community to be a part of!

Anyway, as to the main point of this thread:

I would love to meet some fellow FH brothers in person. I know a lot of us are scattered all over the country, so would be hard to get together or at least have a bunch at one time, but I think it would be a cool thing to do this summer if we can find a decent enough neutral location to meet and greet. I would provide all the food, alcohol, etc. To make everyone more comfortable, could have a group call on Skype or Zoom for those wanting to attend so we would at least be somewhat familiar with one another before the day?

Anyway, just a thought and if anyone is interested just put thoughts here, ideas, etc. Also mods if think this needs to go into another section of the forum, feel free to move it. Or think just be easier to meet up before a game? As above, I would still provide everything.

Again appreciate all my FH brothers!

Your Governor(Ryan)
 
WildbillIV said:
I know web weekend used to be a thing that kinda did exactly what you're wishing, but alas idk if it still occurs
Aha I thought I remembered FH having this option many years back.. Do you remember the time this was a thing? That would sweet to see this available again!

Hmm truly surprising to see this is not an option these days..🧐
 
This sounds cool…. Everyone chilling out, having some brews with our Bros, reminiscing about our favorite games and players, taking selfies with each other, showing off our memorabilia and just having a great time.

Then just like starting a new thread, someone stands up and loudly proclaims “Tua sucks! We should have drafted Herbert!!”

1647957812885.gif
 
AquaBlissed888 said:
Aha I thought I remembered FH having this option many years back.. Do you remember the time this was a thing? That would sweet to see this available again!

Hmm truly surprising to see this is not an option these days..🧐
I went to one with my Dad back in 2014. Philbins dad had died so he couldn't show up but we snuffed the chargers 35+ to 0. I think that was Mike Wallace's only good game for us
 
I would Love to fly over in the US again ,but its absolute Impossible now.
My wife and my little doughter have Russian Passports,and even before all this ***** started it was not easy get a Visa for Them,now its absolute Impossible. And i Not will fly so far without my Family.
 
