FH Contest - Win a Signed Marino Shirt

EPBro
Sup FH Fam,
I have an in-person signed Marino dri-fit V-neck that came into my possession (XL).
Dan signed this in the owner's box moments after we finally downed the Allen-led Bills in week 3.
It's completely legit (still has the tags) and for other reasons is a rare piece of memorabilia I'm content parting with.
In an effort to give back to our beloved FH forums, I would be happy to ship this to the member who wins the contest that will be posted starting this weekend.
Gives everyone a chance to participate and it helps the site. You can win it for a fraction of the cost of what an eBay purchase would require.
Thanks!
