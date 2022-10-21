 FH Contest - Win a Signed Marino Shirt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FH Contest - Win a Signed Marino Shirt

EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
2,201
Reaction score
4,154
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Sup FH Fam,

I have an in-person signed Marino dri-fit V-neck that came into my possession (XL).

Dan signed this in the owner's box moments after we finally downed the Allen-led Bills in week 3.

It's completely legit (still has the tags) and for other reasons is a rare piece of memorabilia I'm content parting with.

In an effort to give back to our beloved FH forums, I would be happy to ship this to the member who wins the contest that will be posted starting this weekend.

Gives everyone a chance to participate and it helps the site. You can win it for a fraction of the cost of what an eBay purchase would require.


Thanks!
 
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
32,710
Reaction score
108,605
Location
Institutionalized in PA
EPBro said:
Well this thread flopped....
Click to expand...
Not really. Rather than going to the highest bidder, let's do a contest for it. That way everyone has a fair shot at it. We can add in a Marino-signed helmet that @Atila was gracious enough to donate. I will post up the contest over the weekend and it will be based on over/under choices for player & team stats against the Lions. We'll use the Lions game so we'll have a week for peeps to enter it. Not everyone is on every day like us. Don't ask me why they're not! Lol
You can ship it directly to the winner and we'll reimburse you for the shipping. Thanks for doing this for the site, we appreciate it!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom