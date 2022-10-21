FH Donation Contest - Win a Signed Marino Shirt

Sup FH Fam,



I have an in person signed Marino dri-fit V neck that came into my possession (XL).



Dan signed this in the owners box moments after we finally downed the Allen led Bills in week 3.



It's completely legit (still has the tags) and for other reasons is a rare piece of memorabilia I'm content parting with.



I guess I should clear this with the mods but I had a unique idea.



In an effort to give back to our beloved FH forums I would be happy to ship this to the member who makes the highest donation between now and November 1st.



Gives everyone a chance to donate to the site and perhaps win it at a lower cost then what an Ebay purchase would require.



Mods please let me know if this is a suitable idea.



Thanks!