FH Forum Debate on PFF as a Credible Reference Source

I think you really need to know a players' assignment to grade them fairly. That can be a huge challenge with offensive and defensive linemen.



As an example, how do you grade a NT who constantly takes on double teams, but doesn't necessarily fill the stat sheet? Maybe that player is doing exactly what he is supposed to do at a high level.



It's not always obvious what offensive linemen is to be blamed for a sack. Not sure how PFF accounts for every sack.



That said, I do appreciate PFF and their attempt to better evaluate players. For the most part, more information is better.