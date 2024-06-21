 FH - Home of the Optimists- Draft Steals???? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FH - Home of the Optimists- Draft Steals????

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

I will be the first to always admit. I am no expert in Football. I do watch and have watched for years and study the game as I can and understand it more and more each year. With that said, this forum every year sings the praises of late round draft picks. We have the steal of the 5th round, the star of the 6th who should have been a 3rd etc.

The reality I see when we look at our current roster is that we have I think 2 undrafted players, Kohou, Needham and Sieler was a 7th round pick for the Ravens? The rest of our roster was drafted in rounds 1 or 2 or signed or traded for. Tindill is the elephant in the room drafted in round 3 that people are still hoping becomes a starter. Then there is Smythe drafted in round 4.

Why is there so much love for Kamara and Malik and Tajh- are we that good that we get steals that late?

Last year I think I remember much love for Hayes and did Higgins even make a dent into the roster ever
Goode and Skylar were 7th rounders and both have seen some time due to depth injuries
I will stop at 2021 where Larnell Coleman and Gerrid Doaks were 7th rounders.....I remember immense love for Doaks especially

With that said I will be shocked if Tajh makes the team right out of camp.... I also expect nothing from Kamara or Malik this year and hope they do become more effective than a Cameron Goode somewhere down the road.

Of course I hope I am wrong and we found some gems. I just do not think hisory of late round picks generates much playing time for the Dolphins
 
A lot of the brothers here are major optimists... and yes, they fall in love quickly.

It's the nature of fandom. Chances are good that the same guys who fell in love with Doaks are now singing the praises of Brooks. It's just how it goes.
 
It always makes me laugh when fools around here sing praises for 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th round draft picks around here... always talking like this organization can do no wrong when they've been proven wrong for 25 plus years. Just unbelievable
 
