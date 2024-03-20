 FH March Madness Final Four starts at 6 PM tonight EST | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FH March Madness Final Four starts at 6 PM tonight EST

We are down to 4 now

John takes on brother The Bopkin to see who goes to the finals

Semifinal Fin Fan in Cali vs The Bopkin

Semis start on Wednesday at 6pm
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Ozfin trys to get back to the finals vs DIC ZINGO in a must see battle

Semifinal Ozfin vs DOC ZINGO

Semis starting on Wednesday at 6pm
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Check to out and vote to decide who goes to the finals with a chance to be this year's Champ

This battle is for 3 days. Good luck to all :UP:


:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh
 
