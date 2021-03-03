 *** FH March Madness starts this Saturday March 6th! *** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** FH March Madness starts this Saturday March 6th! ***

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
45,129
Reaction score
34,333
Age
56
Location
So Cal
1614793117882.png


Good day Family,

I hope this finds you doing well, and staying safe. March Madness is coming this Saturday! :UP:

I hope you are ready some fun, with some music, funny videos hotties, and comedy of course.
We would greatly appreciate you stopping by and adding to the fun, and voting. Thanks for all that you bring to the the site :UP:

We shall see who can put it all together this year and be the champion!
Best of luck to all of the family!

Just a reminder to those new to the competition this is not about basketball.



Best of luck to all the contestants! :ffic:

The Staff

1614793277075.png
 
