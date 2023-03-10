FH March Madness starts tomorrow at noon***

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 58,101
- Reaction score
- 132,474
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
It's that time of the year guys and the fun starts tomorrow. Those of you participating get ready to start your battles tomorrow at noon.
For those who are not competing make sure you support the ones that are. You can still post in the threads and of course don't forget to vote.
Good luck to everyone this year and make it the best one ever!!
You can see the battles and vote here
For those who are not competing make sure you support the ones that are. You can still post in the threads and of course don't forget to vote.
Good luck to everyone this year and make it the best one ever!!
You can see the battles and vote here