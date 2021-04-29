 Fh meltdown challenge | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fh meltdown challenge

Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Nobody's with you.

As soon as the commissioner says "with the sixth pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State University." this place will shut down for about one week....maybe longer.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Duss said:
Hello everyone

I am proposing that we wait until the end of the draft to have our annual FH inevitable meltdown at the the draft

who’s with me ?
I would bet you two Mia made overtures towards Dashaun Watson threads it won’t fly
 
D

Duss

Trifecta Nation said:
Nobody's with you.

As soon as the commissioner says "with the sixth pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State University." this place will shut down for about one week....maybe longer.
some are with me

to be fair most here will melt down after these words :

With the sixth pick the miami.... @#$%#$?$#MELTDOWN?%$&%?&&%?&
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Duss said:
Hello everyone

I am proposing that we wait until the end of the draft to have our annual FH inevitable meltdown at the the draft

who’s with me ?
HA!

Meltdowns start immediately after our first decision.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Don’t take away my place of venting. I must melt down. Even if I get the guy I want.
 
D

Duss

Shouldnt I get props for proposing something out of the box ?
 
