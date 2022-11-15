FH Podcast

Hello brothers, hope everyone is doing alright.



Just been thinking about it for awhile and think it would be cool to have a podcast involving some of the members on here. There are already some good Phins related pods out there I know, but think this would be a good idea to get some of the 'cough' characters on here and do one. Format would be simple game reviews, previews, and such but would also have some off topic things as well. I have experience with running a podcast so could host it, or if anyone else wants too that's cool also.



If this has been brought up before, my apologies.





Let me know your thoughts brothers.



Your Governor(Ryan).