FH weird fascinations (2024 offseason edition)

The disappointment that EE was cut

-it’s not disappointment that he didn’t develop, people are actually mildly upset we cut him over others, or hopes we get him back. If he comes back to PS, that’s fine, but.. who cares? I am as excited about his PS signing as Braylon Sanders every year.



Braxton Berrios hatred

-dude was our #5 WR paid peanuts on a 1 year deal… people actually complain about him more as a PR though… here’s the kicker: I think he was 9th in PR average. Is he a big danger to run it back? No, but I take him over Jakeem Grant every day.



DL depth

-Sieler, Campbell, Ogbah are all starter quality IDL players (cue the dudes who say Ogbah is a LB not understanding those designations are fairly worthless). You have Chubb, Phillips, Kamara, Chop, and at least one more guy I’m missing for edge guys. You have backups that are seasoned in Hand, Jones, and Harris. I don’t know if Pili is any good but y’all keep saying he is, so I’ll take your word for it. They cut Gallimore who was making plays and Tart who had decent ability because we actually have enough depth here. Will we be a top3 run defense? No, probably not, but I’m not banging the table for a Sieler back up…



Defending Chris Griers OL strategy

-because why?



Duke Riley hatred

-a plus player as a backup who made plays when kept in his role. Small salary and plays ST too… an actually above average backup.. people want him cut? Huh? Who you gonna replace him with? The ghost of Channing Crowder for 2x the money?



HM: Kader Kohou haters but I think this is a smaller contingent of low IQ posters so it’s not a big deal.



