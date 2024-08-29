 FH weird fascinations (2024 offseason edition) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FH weird fascinations (2024 offseason edition)

just off the top of my head, feel free to add:

The disappointment that EE was cut
-it’s not disappointment that he didn’t develop, people are actually mildly upset we cut him over others, or hopes we get him back. If he comes back to PS, that’s fine, but.. who cares? I am as excited about his PS signing as Braylon Sanders every year.

Braxton Berrios hatred
-dude was our #5 WR paid peanuts on a 1 year deal… people actually complain about him more as a PR though… here’s the kicker: I think he was 9th in PR average. Is he a big danger to run it back? No, but I take him over Jakeem Grant every day.

DL depth
-Sieler, Campbell, Ogbah are all starter quality IDL players (cue the dudes who say Ogbah is a LB not understanding those designations are fairly worthless). You have Chubb, Phillips, Kamara, Chop, and at least one more guy I’m missing for edge guys. You have backups that are seasoned in Hand, Jones, and Harris. I don’t know if Pili is any good but y’all keep saying he is, so I’ll take your word for it. They cut Gallimore who was making plays and Tart who had decent ability because we actually have enough depth here. Will we be a top3 run defense? No, probably not, but I’m not banging the table for a Sieler back up…

Defending Chris Griers OL strategy
-because why?

Duke Riley hatred
-a plus player as a backup who made plays when kept in his role. Small salary and plays ST too… an actually above average backup.. people want him cut? Huh? Who you gonna replace him with? The ghost of Channing Crowder for 2x the money?

HM: Kader Kohou haters but I think this is a smaller contingent of low IQ posters so it’s not a big deal.

Ok that’s all I got for now
 
Agreed mostly except for the linebacker position. It's fine to have guys like Ogbah who are "positionless" but the problem is we don't have any real actual linebackers worth a damn behind them. We haven't had any true LBs that are dominant in years. Once again our biggest weaknesses is OL and the linebackers. I know I'm beating a dead horse but cmon, it's been years and we haven't properly addressed it
 
Don't worry Sir Chad and others will be along shortly to say I concur. Well not me..but them.

Lacrosse ball you say? Pretty hard no? Like Swiss cheese.

Full of holes Fawlty?

No Major, women!
 
eMCee85 said:
Agreed mostly except for the linebacker position. It's fine to have guys like Ogbah who are "positionless" but the problem is we don't have any real actual linebackers worth a damn behind them. We haven't had any true LBs that are dominant in years. Once again our biggest weaknesses is OL and the linebackers. I know I'm beating a dead horse but cmon, it's been years and we haven't properly addressed it
Click to expand...
Well, I don’t consider Phillips, Chubb, etc as linebackers… if we are talking about traditional linebackers we have David Long, Brooks, Walker, Riley… I don’t know anything about Brooks and Walker but by all accounts (here) they seem like upgrades… and David Long was a plus player for us.

You think we should be more worried about this unit?
 
Someone was wringing their hands about what if Mostert gets injured...

I'm thinking, we drafted the record setting Achane last year, we drafted Wright this year and there is almost always someone else hanging out ready to go. Jeff Wilson, Jr. for short yardage, anyone?
 
Stoobz said:
Someone was wringing their hands about what if Mostert gets injured...

I'm thinking, we drafted the record setting Achane last year, we drafted Wright this year and there is almost always someone else hanging out ready to go. Jeff Wilson, Jr. for short yardage, anyone?
Click to expand...
Well, there is A LOT of really stupid opinions posted as one offs… hence why I say we need to bring back downvoting (but I digress)…

I’m not addressing random idiots lol… the ones I mentioned is stuff I read daily here
 
Add 1….

Freaking out about OBJ’s situation with comparisons to Will Fuller, it got absurd with some people’s reactions.

As if it’s more important he plays week 1 of the regular and not the first week of the post season.
 
