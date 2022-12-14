FH WhatsApp Group

The Gov
Serenity now!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2021
- Messages
- 2,588
- Reaction score
- 11,463
- Age
- 36
- Location
- North Carolina
Hey brothers! I have created a WhatsApp group for FH members. Just another way to communicate and to talk about other things non football related if feel the need too.Planning for a FH meetup next year also, if any want to help with that let me know. Hard as fans on here are all over the USA and abroad, but will try to find a good central location.
If want the join link just send me a DM and I will give it to you
If want the join link just send me a DM and I will give it to you
Last edited: