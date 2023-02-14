FH's March madness starts the 2nd week of March. Let us know if you want in!!

Hey guys, this is mostly for newcomers. The posters that did well last year get an automatic spot but we'll have some spots for other people to be in it. it's all about posting jokes and funny videos to get votes in order to move on to the next round and on and on. The winner gets a cool badge and a hat from FH. This is always a lot of fun and we've had some epic battles over the years and since there are no games now what better way to spend some time here. Let me or fish know if you want in so that we can reserve a spot for you. We only have space for 64 posters and like I said, some are already in.



P.S. Anybody posting Ozzy/Black Sabbath videos always have a chance to get my vote!