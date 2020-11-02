FH's Present Staff: We Are In Great Hands Going Forward!

Vaark
Much appreciation to all our former staff members for performing what is often a thankless task. Hopefully they deservedly have gone on to more fulfilling/rewarding endeavors
With the recent changes, it's a good opportunity to recognize our current fine staff headed by our hands-on owner Henrik (who too often has had to dig into his own pocket to cover monthly shortfalls).
Our Admins are @NY8123 the "GFYS guy" who has served now for several years with distinction and very even-handedly. With his continued oversight, FH is in excellent shape.
Relatively new to the Admin role are @fishfanmiami (aka "fishy") and 13Marino13...both long term members, devoted fins fans, generous supporters and dedicated to the continued success of FH. Did I mention that they're great guys who in the limited time they've been Admins, have taken their roles seriously and exercised them judiciously?
Most of us have interacted often and for some time with our mods and know them to be friendly, fair and knowledgeable posters who have paid their dues. They include @Danny (FH's version of Ozzie Osbourne), @Travis34 , @datruth55 - and most recently @ChambersWI (he of the iconic Chambers Files in VIP), @Finfan83nj and a special shout out to the recent addition of long time FH Ambassador respected by everyone: @Fin Fan in Cali (FFIC). We are lucky to have him back in an official role
Our owner has assorted an outstanding group of well-respected, fun and fair staff members so a special shoutout to @Henrik
