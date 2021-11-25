 Field Passes and Free Beer Carolina Game!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Field Passes and Free Beer Carolina Game!!

caneaddict

caneaddict

Jan 4, 2005
1,216
89
Congrats to @XxJustinxX for winning the raffle for the Field Passes to the Houston Game. It was awesome meeting you there.

This week I ended up flying to Israel for my niece's Bat Mitzvah so I won't be in town for the Panthers or Giants games. If anyone on Finheaven wants Field Passes just PM me for those games. Carolina is $150/Pass, includes field access the whole game and free drinks.

If anyone wants to come up with an idea for another contest type, I'd be happy to do another contest for tix since the last one was pretty cool!

Here's the photos from the Field:
 

