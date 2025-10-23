Field Yates: “There’s no team in the NFL worse off than the Dolphins”

Kev7
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2019
- Messages
- 1,119
- Reaction score
- 2,396
- Age
- 42
- Location
- New Jersey
He gives his take at the beginning of this long episode, and I don’t think he’s wrong.
He gives his take at the beginning of this long episode, and I don’t think he’s wrong.
Probably in a minority, but Miami isn't playing to talent. Blame goes to Mcd/Weaver. That said, probably right.
The league needs to go back to it's pre-80's state where teams didn't revolve around & begin and end with the QB. The '83 draft ruined the NFL.
If he's back next year then that's it for me until Ross is gone.What we should do is we all should bail until this idiot is no longer in the building.
Probably in a minority, but Miami isn't playing to talent. Blame goes to Mcd/Weaver. That said, probably right.
I'm figuring that you're at least partially correct, this team's players aren't being coached all that effectively, nor are the schemes being employed maximizing their abilities.Probably in a minority, but Miami isn't playing to talent. Blame goes to Mcd/Weaver. That said, probably right.