Field Yates: “There’s no team in the NFL worse off than the Dolphins”

fansinceGWilson said:
Probably in a minority, but Miami isn't playing to talent. Blame goes to Mcd/Weaver. That said, probably right.
This team is not very talented. When you don’t have anyone that you would pay triple digits to retain you are trash.

Propped up by scheme for a while is all it ever was.
 
And the future looks awful frankly roster wise. Only hope is we luck into a difference maker at qb.

Cause this roster is trash. Utter trash.
 
Rusty Shackelford said:
The league needs to go back to it's pre-80's state where teams didn't revolve around & begin and end with the QB. The '83 draft ruined the NFL.
I’d say it’s already there. These QBs are propped up all over the place now a days.

I guess that’s why guys can fail miserably one place go somewhere else and have success. Of course that success is probably fleeting or flash in the pan.

Pocket progression read is a damn dinosaur and that was always the gold standard at qb and withstood the test of time.

Now it’s hold your breath on a 2nd qb contract.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
No that’s extremely fair, this isn’t a talent deprived team overall but talent and depth at oline and secondary is awful.

With that said the secondary as overplayed my expectations while the front 7 has way underplayed which tells me there’s a definite coaching issue if guys like Sieler/chop or Phillips and Chubb in the run game are struggling when we’ve seen a pretty solid sample of much better play from them so something we are doing isn’t right.

The oline we had hope if they stayed healthy they’d be much improved however that lasted 3 whole plays before we were down starting olinemen.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
I'm figuring that you're at least partially correct, this team's players aren't being coached all that effectively, nor are the schemes being employed maximizing their abilities.

If you look at past 'worst-to-first' seasons of NFL teams, there almost always were numerous seemingly mediocre players who ended up becoming above-average performers via superior coaching and more intelligent game scheming.
 
joenhre said:
The Twin Towers were still standing when the team last won a playoff game
Tom Brady was a rookie and was the inactive 4th string QB for the Patriots
The Dolphins playoff win drought spanned the entire actual playing career of Tom Brady and still counting
It's been that f'n long
 
