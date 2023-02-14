Filling the TE Position

I wrote in another thread that TE is the most intriguing position for me this offseason and there’s 2 reasons for it.



1- The Shanahan offense almost always has a dominant TE when it’s running at its best. While McD isn’t running a carbon copy of that offense, I do think there’s a desire to get much more production out of the TE position but to do so, they have to be willing and able blockers.



2- Due to cap restraints, Miami’s not gonna be replacing many starters and TE is almost certain to be an exception. Mike G. just doesn’t fit and it showed itself last year during his worst season. There’s literally no reason this marriage should continue.



I’m interested in a guy like Foster Moreau. He’ll only be 26 to start the season and has played behind Waller his entire time with the Raiders. Unlike Gesecki, you can line him up in a true TE position and expect to see decent blocking and decent pass catching production.



Plus, I can’t imagine he’d come anywhere near breaking the bank. The only thing that bums me out about Mike G. is that he’s a Jersey boy and I just have a sinking feeling he’s gonna sign with the Jets. Seeing Mike G. go off in a loss to those assholes would be an extremely bitter pill to swallow.