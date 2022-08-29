 FILM | Every throw from Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa | 2022 NFL Preseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FILM | Every throw from Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa | 2022 NFL Preseason

XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Great video.

Can clearly see him going through his progressions quickly and smoothly.
 
Tua looks like absolutely phenomenal on the bootleg throws
 
Dan Orlovsky has really been beating the table for Tua and the Phins the past few weeks
 
If the Dolphins can establish some sort of run game I expect the play action to be lethal with Hill, Waddle and Wilson
 
