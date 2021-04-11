 Film Study: Tua set to make a huge leap | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Film Study: Tua set to make a huge leap

ChambersWI said:

Keep in mind this is one man's opinion and it is fine to agree or disagree. But just know that this is a Tua film Study thread. Do not derail the thread
This is probably blasphemy, but I don't put NEAR the emphasis on film many seem to. Not saying 'flaws' can't be noticed nor am I saying film doesn't show talent. What I AM saying, from opinion, is hx shows those with elite film often end up average or worse and those with meh film can make HOF. Yes, a part of that is because humans are watching the film. BUT, again, IMO, football has become a cerebral game. Diagnostics/quick reactions are critical. Film doesn't show if the prospect has the mental talent/quickness to succeed in the NFL. This is particularly true with QBs. I know of no way to evaluate a rookie/2nd year guy's mental quickness. I think TT can be Miami's starter for years to come and could be top 5. But until I see him in live fire the 1st 5 games, I have no idea if he can process at NFL speed. To his defense, he took stretches where he looked quick and confindent and didn't have much in quality targets. I expect the "big leap," but I don't think it's evident on film
 
Thanks, Chambers. Pulling for Tua to have a good year and lead this team to the playoffs.
 
