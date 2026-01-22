Filming with Fitz and Jason Kelce

67Stang
I am an actor/stuntman. Today we are filming a commercial for the Kelse's beer, Garage beer.
I get taken out by Jason with a beer bottle to the head. Full on bar brawl in 1880s dress. Filmed in Mescal where I have filmed several times. A lot of Westerns were filmed here, including Tombstone and The Quick and the Dead.
Fitz is on set too. Both great guys.
