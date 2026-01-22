 Filming with Fitz and Jason Kelce | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Filming with Fitz and Jason Kelce

I am an actor/stuntman. Today we are filming a commercial for the Kelse's beer, Garage beer.

I get taken out by Jason with a beer bottle to the head. Full on bar brawl in 1880s dress. Filmed in Mescal where I have filmed several times. A lot of Westerns were filmed here, including Tombstone and The Quick and the Dead.

Fitz is on set too. Both great guys.

20260122_135648.jpg20260122_143216(0).jpg
 
Pretty cool. Looks like he did the show with his brother in the same garb. Apparently Travis let it slip hes coming back next year.

 
How cool!!!!

Thanks for sharing bro!
 
