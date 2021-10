“O-line this and o-line that. Tua was only sacked two times.” He forgot to say that it was two sacks in 4 pass attempts! I couldn’t watch past that, sorry. Just that statement alone implies the line wasn’t the issue. I guess my eyes have been deceiving me this whole time because it appeared to suck for Brissett as well. I’m sure Tua still has lots to learn but I couldn’t stomach another minute of that video past that intro.