Fin fan from the UK

Paul1366

Paul1366

Hey,

Dolphins fan from the UK, been watching since 2005 and playing the sport since about 08 as an O and D lineman. Favourite player of all time is Jason Taylor, and favourite current player has to be Mike Gesicki.

Looking to be part of a less toxic Miami fan group than what I've been part of recently
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Dive on in and have fun.
Speaking as another Foreigner it is an excellent site to keep you in touch with Dolphin news and there are some very informative posters who display very good understanding of the game and Fins as well.
Any questions hit up one of the mod's they are always happy to help out.
 
