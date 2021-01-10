Fin fan from the UK

Hey,
Dolphins fan from the UK, been watching since 2005 and playing the sport since about 08 as an O and D lineman. Favourite player of all time is Jason Taylor, and favourite current player has to be Mike Gesicki.
Looking to be part of a less toxic Miami fan group than what I've been part of recently
