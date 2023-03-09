Fin Frenzy’s Mock Offseason (Pre-Free Agency)

Extend

•DT Christian Wilkins

•C Connor Williams



Restructure

•OT Terron Armstead

•WR Tyreek Hill

•CB Xavien Howard



Resign

•CB Nik Needham

•RB Raheem Mostert

•RB Jeff Wilson

•WR Trent Sherfield

•OT Eric Fisher

•OT Greg Little

•P Thomas Morstead



Free Agents

•OT Mike McGlinchey

•LB Bobby Wagner

•QB Mike White

•S Rodney McLeod



Draft

•2nd (51): Sam LaPorta (TE) Iowa

•3rd (77): Tyjae Spears (RB) Tulane

•3rd (84): Owen Pappoe (LB) Auburn

•6th (178): Cameron Young (DT) Miss St.

•7th (240): Thomas Incoom (OLB) CMU







Depth Chart



OFFENSE

QB: Tua / White / Skylar

RB: Mostert / Wilson / Spears / Ahmed

FB: Ingold

WR: Hill

WR: Waddle / Ezukanma

WR: Sherfield / Wilson

TE: LaPorta / Smythe / Long / Conner

LT: Armstead / Fisher

LG: Eichenberg / Jones

C: Williams

RG: Hunt

RT: McGlinchey / Jackson / Little



DEFENSE

DE: Sieler / Ogbah

NT: Raekwon / Young

DT: Wilkins

OLB: Phillps

ILB: Wagner / Pappoe

ILB: Baker / Tindall

OLB: Chubb / Incoom

CB: Howard / Noah / Trill

CB: Kader / Forbes / Crossen

NCB: Needham

FS: Holland / McKinley / Campbell

SS: Jones / McLeod







I’d also love to trade Ogbah and Cedrick if possible. Maybe even Baker as well but I didn’t want to include any trades in my mock since it takes two to trade.



I’d love to hear y’alls feedback on my mock! Tell me if you guys like the moves and if you think they would help us improve! Also let my know how realistic you think my mock is!



FINS UP 🤟