Fin Frenzy's Mock Offseason (Pre-Free Agency)

Extend
•DT Christian Wilkins
•C Connor Williams

Restructure
•OT Terron Armstead
•WR Tyreek Hill
•CB Xavien Howard

Resign
•CB Nik Needham
•RB Raheem Mostert
•RB Jeff Wilson
•WR Trent Sherfield
•OT Eric Fisher
•OT Greg Little
•P Thomas Morstead

Free Agents
•OT Mike McGlinchey
•LB Bobby Wagner
•QB Mike White
•S Rodney McLeod

Draft
•2nd (51): Sam LaPorta (TE) Iowa
•3rd (77): Tyjae Spears (RB) Tulane
•3rd (84): Owen Pappoe (LB) Auburn
•6th (178): Cameron Young (DT) Miss St.
•7th (240): Thomas Incoom (OLB) CMU



Depth Chart

OFFENSE
QB: Tua / White / Skylar
RB: Mostert / Wilson / Spears / Ahmed
FB: Ingold
WR: Hill
WR: Waddle / Ezukanma
WR: Sherfield / Wilson
TE: LaPorta / Smythe / Long / Conner
LT: Armstead / Fisher
LG: Eichenberg / Jones
C: Williams
RG: Hunt
RT: McGlinchey / Jackson / Little

DEFENSE
DE: Sieler / Ogbah
NT: Raekwon / Young
DT: Wilkins
OLB: Phillps
ILB: Wagner / Pappoe
ILB: Baker / Tindall
OLB: Chubb / Incoom
CB: Howard / Noah / Trill
CB: Kader / Forbes / Crossen
NCB: Needham
FS: Holland / McKinley / Campbell
SS: Jones / McLeod



I’d also love to trade Ogbah and Cedrick if possible. Maybe even Baker as well but I didn’t want to include any trades in my mock since it takes two to trade.

I’d love to hear y’alls feedback on my mock! Tell me if you guys like the moves and if you think they would help us improve! Also let my know how realistic you think my mock is!

FINS UP 🤟
 
Restructuring Armstead makes me nervous with his injury issues and just extending cap issues to the future when he may rarely be available. Hill might be doable, but he refused that before in KC, so I guess we will see. I'd be surprised if X was willing to fool around with his contract again.

I agree with the resigns, most of you FA and I like LaPorta in the draft too.
 
I like it all except the Safety signing. I want a better player there, and hoping for a younger one as well.
I'd like Rowe back too as our top backup.
 
I like it all except the Safety signing. I want a better player there, and hoping for a younger one as well.
I'd like Rowe back too as our top backup.
I agree that I’d like a better and younger safety but I think Jones will be fine as a starter and it’d be smart to settle for a cheap depth guy so we can save our money for bigger needs!
 
I agree that I’d like a better and younger safety but I think Jones will be fine as a starter and it’d be smart to settle for a cheap depth guy so we can save our money for bigger needs!
I like Jones there too, but I suspect we have big plans for him at Nickel and Dime LB in Fazio's scheme. He will play in the box a lot and we will need someone to team with Holland in 2 deep.
 
