Fin Frenzy’s Mock Offseason (Pre-Free Agency)

Fin_Frenzy_84
Starter
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2008
- Messages
- 3,858
- Reaction score
- 278
Extend
•DT Christian Wilkins
•C Connor Williams
Restructure
•OT Terron Armstead
•WR Tyreek Hill
•CB Xavien Howard
Resign
•CB Nik Needham
•RB Raheem Mostert
•RB Jeff Wilson
•WR Trent Sherfield
•OT Eric Fisher
•OT Greg Little
•P Thomas Morstead
Free Agents
•OT Mike McGlinchey
•LB Bobby Wagner
•QB Mike White
•S Rodney McLeod
Draft
•2nd (51): Sam LaPorta (TE) Iowa
•3rd (77): Tyjae Spears (RB) Tulane
•3rd (84): Owen Pappoe (LB) Auburn
•6th (178): Cameron Young (DT) Miss St.
•7th (240): Thomas Incoom (OLB) CMU
Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Tua / White / Skylar
RB: Mostert / Wilson / Spears / Ahmed
FB: Ingold
WR: Hill
WR: Waddle / Ezukanma
WR: Sherfield / Wilson
TE: LaPorta / Smythe / Long / Conner
LT: Armstead / Fisher
LG: Eichenberg / Jones
C: Williams
RG: Hunt
RT: McGlinchey / Jackson / Little
DEFENSE
DE: Sieler / Ogbah
NT: Raekwon / Young
DT: Wilkins
OLB: Phillps
ILB: Wagner / Pappoe
ILB: Baker / Tindall
OLB: Chubb / Incoom
CB: Howard / Noah / Trill
CB: Kader / Forbes / Crossen
NCB: Needham
FS: Holland / McKinley / Campbell
SS: Jones / McLeod
I’d also love to trade Ogbah and Cedrick if possible. Maybe even Baker as well but I didn’t want to include any trades in my mock since it takes two to trade.
I’d love to hear y’alls feedback on my mock! Tell me if you guys like the moves and if you think they would help us improve! Also let my know how realistic you think my mock is!
FINS UP 🤟
•DT Christian Wilkins
•C Connor Williams
Restructure
•OT Terron Armstead
•WR Tyreek Hill
•CB Xavien Howard
Resign
•CB Nik Needham
•RB Raheem Mostert
•RB Jeff Wilson
•WR Trent Sherfield
•OT Eric Fisher
•OT Greg Little
•P Thomas Morstead
Free Agents
•OT Mike McGlinchey
•LB Bobby Wagner
•QB Mike White
•S Rodney McLeod
Draft
•2nd (51): Sam LaPorta (TE) Iowa
•3rd (77): Tyjae Spears (RB) Tulane
•3rd (84): Owen Pappoe (LB) Auburn
•6th (178): Cameron Young (DT) Miss St.
•7th (240): Thomas Incoom (OLB) CMU
Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Tua / White / Skylar
RB: Mostert / Wilson / Spears / Ahmed
FB: Ingold
WR: Hill
WR: Waddle / Ezukanma
WR: Sherfield / Wilson
TE: LaPorta / Smythe / Long / Conner
LT: Armstead / Fisher
LG: Eichenberg / Jones
C: Williams
RG: Hunt
RT: McGlinchey / Jackson / Little
DEFENSE
DE: Sieler / Ogbah
NT: Raekwon / Young
DT: Wilkins
OLB: Phillps
ILB: Wagner / Pappoe
ILB: Baker / Tindall
OLB: Chubb / Incoom
CB: Howard / Noah / Trill
CB: Kader / Forbes / Crossen
NCB: Needham
FS: Holland / McKinley / Campbell
SS: Jones / McLeod
I’d also love to trade Ogbah and Cedrick if possible. Maybe even Baker as well but I didn’t want to include any trades in my mock since it takes two to trade.
I’d love to hear y’alls feedback on my mock! Tell me if you guys like the moves and if you think they would help us improve! Also let my know how realistic you think my mock is!
FINS UP 🤟