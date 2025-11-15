Fin Heaven is real and it’s currently in Madrid

I know this is of no interest to anyone, but I just wanted to share my experience anyway if you let me. I’ve been a Dolphin fan for most of my life although a hardcore fan for just a number of years. And yet having been born and bred in Spain I haven’t had the chance to watch the Dolphins play live. So when a few years back Spain was “awarded” to the Dolphins as a zone of influence I was ecstatic, although I couldn’t imagine in a million years that they would come to play to the city I live in. Happiness was followed by extreme sadness when I wasn’t able to het a ticket, the demand was so high.



So I contented myself with living as complete a experience as I could. Mixing with fans, in fact yesterday I saw first hand how truly wonderful the fan community is, even receiving some gifts from Cali Fin Fan who I believe is a poster here.

So as part of the experience I went to the Fins Fan Zone and just had the unbelievable luck of seeing Marino, the legend himself, giving a speech. All while I was joined by two cousins who live in the US but happen to be visiting, so it was even better. I could die happy, but it was going to be even more perfect as I just got a ticket to the game (I have yet to receive it, fingers crossed).



All this may not mean much to you guys, I guess. But as someone thousands of miles from Miami who never had the chance to live anything like that, not just the game, I’m in paradise. Never been prouder of calling myself a Dolphin fan. Fins up!