Fin Heaven is real and it’s currently in Madrid

I know this is of no interest to anyone, but I just wanted to share my experience anyway if you let me. I’ve been a Dolphin fan for most of my life although a hardcore fan for just a number of years. And yet having been born and bred in Spain I haven’t had the chance to watch the Dolphins play live. So when a few years back Spain was “awarded” to the Dolphins as a zone of influence I was ecstatic, although I couldn’t imagine in a million years that they would come to play to the city I live in. Happiness was followed by extreme sadness when I wasn’t able to het a ticket, the demand was so high.

So I contented myself with living as complete a experience as I could. Mixing with fans, in fact yesterday I saw first hand how truly wonderful the fan community is, even receiving some gifts from Cali Fin Fan who I believe is a poster here.
So as part of the experience I went to the Fins Fan Zone and just had the unbelievable luck of seeing Marino, the legend himself, giving a speech. All while I was joined by two cousins who live in the US but happen to be visiting, so it was even better. I could die happy, but it was going to be even more perfect as I just got a ticket to the game (I have yet to receive it, fingers crossed).

All this may not mean much to you guys, I guess. But as someone thousands of miles from Miami who never had the chance to live anything like that, not just the game, I’m in paradise. Never been prouder of calling myself a Dolphin fan. Fins up!
 
Thank you for posting!
 
Long time FinHeaven member and die-hard Fins fans since ‘83! Originally from Mass, but met a Spanish girl while in grad school, and well, the rest is history. I’ve been living in Madrid since 2003.

I’ve been on the roller coaster ride of what life as a Fins fan means, as you’re all able to share that sentiment. In fact, I’d attribute my premature balding to just that. As fed up as we all collectively are about the state of this franchise, many of whom, including me at times, have almost thrown in the towel, but being a faithful member and fan just doesn’t allow for that. They just keep pulling me back in.

Needless to say, living here in Madrid, seeing the fanfare, the publicity, the whole spectacle this week leading up the game has infused my love for the team with passion and optimism. The feeling of connection and commonality and community has been amazing. It’s like friends and family are coming here to visit! It feels like being a little Kid on Xmas morning!

I was fortunate enough to score 2 tix for the game, and as a surprise, I’m bringing my 16yo son, his first Fins and NFL game! It just seems fitting that the gods granted Madrid as home city for the Fins.

Now, I’ve been on the tank train this season, but the win last week in Buffalo tasted sweet, and man, would it be awesome if we were to win tomorrow, in the Bernabeu, on national TV, in front of 80k fans! Fins up!!!!! 🐬 🏈 🇪🇸
 
