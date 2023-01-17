Fin Heaven Lounge Dwellers Official nfl.com "Playoff Challenge" Entry Group Update...🏈🏈🏈

NFL Playoff Challenge End of fantasy season needn't stop the fun. Play the #1 Playoff challenge with NFL Fantasy league. Choose your line-up, enjoy bonuses and more.

Those of you who joined the nfl.com "Playoff Challenge"....Whether you are in the Lounge Dwellers Group or not, it doesn't matter... I hear people are quitting...We are just getting started....Week 2 scores double, week 3's triple, and week 4's quadruple! FYI it is even worth it to pick bye-week players who score 0 in week 1 (too late now), because they get 2x, 3x, 4x multipliers each week! Don't remove players who will be getting a 2x,+,+ Bonus unless you have to, if you take them out, they go back to no bonus.After the Dallas vs Tampa Bay game, the site will total scores and open week 2's roster for you. Again, try to keep the same players in, they will all get 2x bonus which is usually more points than a great matchup. But it also is the only way to get to the 3x and 4x bonuses in future weeks which can be 100's of points.Don't forget to refresh your players every week until the Superbowl.If you would like to join the FinHeaven Lounge Dwellers Group I can give you the link. I don't know if you can move your existing entry in, maybe. But I'm pretty sure you can join us if you are creating a new entry... And you can still win! Or, join late and learn the ropes this year so you'll know how it works next year. Password is "BossRoss"Good Luck!RW