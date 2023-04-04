Final Irrefutable Evidence For Lack Of Dolphins Running Game Dominance Since Ricky

I have a source deep within Staples. He has provided clear evidence that Rick Spielman and H. Wayne Huizenga ceased ordering of all #2 pencils on June 25, 2004. You may remember this as the day that Ricky retired and moved into a tent in Australia. My sources notes are quite detailed. They say that when Spielman shared the news with Huizenga, they instantly called Staples and put a stop order on all #2 pencils for the Dolphins. As crazy as this is, that stop order still exists to this very day. They call it the #2 Pencil Dolphins Curse.I thought I would share as a brief respite from 19 page long threads about the quite exciting cap and even better, the daily wind vane predictor on who we'll take with the 383rd pick and what size jacket he will need when inducted into the Hall of Fame.