 Final Irrefutable Evidence For Lack Of Dolphins Running Game Dominance Since Ricky | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Final Irrefutable Evidence For Lack Of Dolphins Running Game Dominance Since Ricky

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
23,458
Reaction score
72,681
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
I have a source deep within Staples. He has provided clear evidence that Rick Spielman and H. Wayne Huizenga ceased ordering of all #2 pencils on June 25, 2004. You may remember this as the day that Ricky retired and moved into a tent in Australia. My sources notes are quite detailed. They say that when Spielman shared the news with Huizenga, they instantly called Staples and put a stop order on all #2 pencils for the Dolphins. As crazy as this is, that stop order still exists to this very day. They call it the #2 Pencil Dolphins Curse.

I thought I would share as a brief respite from 19 page long threads about the quite exciting cap and even better, the daily wind vane predictor on who we'll take with the 383rd pick and what size jacket he will need when inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Tin Foil Tinfoil Hat GIF
 
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 2, 2023
Messages
1,089
Reaction score
2,726
Age
55
Location
Bangkok
The longest topic title in the history of the internet.

Congrats. You win a prize.

Anyone got an enigma laying around that we can boot up?
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
15,895
Reaction score
28,181
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
Fin-Loco said:
I have a source deep within Staples. He has provided clear evidence that Rick Spielman and H. Wayne Huizenga ceased ordering of all #2 pencils on June 25, 2004. You may remember this as the day that Ricky retired and moved into a tent in Australia. My sources notes are quite detailed. They say that when Spielman shared the news with Huizenga, they instantly called Staples and put a stop order on all #2 pencils for the Dolphins. As crazy as this is, that stop order still exists to this very day. They call it the #2 Pencil Dolphins Curse.

I thought I would share as a brief respite from 19 page long threads about the quite exciting cap and even better, the daily wind vane predictor on who we'll take with the 383rd pick and what size jacket he will need when inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Tin Foil Tinfoil Hat GIF
Click to expand...
I was going to say, "how much is too much".
Upon reflection I feel that saying "how little is too little" is more appropriate - LOL

It's not my fault; it must be due to my reading about "infinitesimals" in my calculus book.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom