Final PFF Dolphins ratings

Tua, QB 88.4 4th of 42

Hill, WR 93.7 1st of 128
Waddle, WR 90.7 6th of 128
Wilson, WR 66.3 69th of 128
Cracraft, WR 65.1
Anderson, WR 64.5
Berrios, WR 58.1 97th of 128
Claypool, WR 55.4

Achane, HB 92.4 1st of 63
Mostert, HB 87.5 5th of 63
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 59.4

Ingold, FB 47.4 9th of 12

Smythe, TE 54.1 54th of 73
Hill, TE 40.9 73rd of 73

Williams, C 86.5 2nd of 37
Eichenberg, C 46.7 35th of 37 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)

Hunt, G 77.1 6th of 81
Jones, G 60.9 35th of 81
Wynn, G 47.8 68th of 81
Cotton, G 46.4 71st of 81

Armstead, T 80.9 10th of 84
Jackson, T 68.4 36th of 84
Lamm, T 64.3 50th of 84
Smith, T 60.3

Ramsey, CB 67.4 53rd of 128
Kohou, CB 64.5 66th of 128
Howard, CB 55.1 103rd out of 128
Apple, CB 55.3 102nd of 128

Holland, S 90.4 3rd of 99
Elliott, S 71.4 28th of 99
Jones, S 76.8 16th of 99
Bethel, S/CB 67.4
Needham, S 50.3
Campbell, S 59.2

Long, LB 68.8 39th of 83
Riley, LB 72.5 26th of 83
Baker, LB 66.6 46th of 83

Wilkins, DI 74.9 23rd of 131
Sieler, DI 68.1 37th of 131
Davis, DI 58.8 73rd of 131


Van Ginkel, Edge 91.1 8th of 114
Chubb, Edge 88.8 12th of 114
Phillips, Edge 79.3 28th of 114
Goode, Edge 71.7
Ingram, Edge 54.3
Ogbah, Edge 57.2
 
There are many ways to put a team on your back and win games... Having one of the top passing and rushing offense in the league when your OL grades look like this, you have to give some ****ing props to 2 guys the most. Ironically, there are multiple thread on this site discussing their replacement options...
 
There are many ways to put a team on your back and win games... Having one of the top passing and rushing offense in the league when your OL grades look like this, you have to give some ****ing props to 2 guys the most. Ironically, there are multiple thread on this site discussing their replacement options...
Absolute credit to the boys at their positions for sure. Tua crushed it this year under extremely dire circumstances.
 
Still don't understand why Cracraft didnt/hasn't played more.
He us way better than Wilson which was a laughable signing
 
Absolute credit to the boys at their positions for sure. Tua crushed it this year under extremely dire circumstances.
