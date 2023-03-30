 Final pieces to 2023 puzzle??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Final pieces to 2023 puzzle???

If you could only make 3 more additions (draft/free agency combined) for the 2023 Dolphins roster what would they look like. Now those 3 pieces might not fill all the current needs, but what 3 moves do you think would have the biggest impact on moving the Dolphins even closer towards serious AFC contenders.

For example:

1 - Sign Terrence Steele from Cowboys to play rt, losing 2nd round pick due to the tender.
2 - sign free agent guard Matt Feiler
3 - select te Tyler Kroft in 3rd round of the draft.

That still leaves some depth issues at dt and de, also could use a young talented rb behind WIlson and Mostert, but again the team isn't in position to fill all needs this offseason. Now if they could find away to add a draft pick and select rb Abanikanda and sign fa Poona Ford as dt depth too, that would be a dream.
 
Tua808 said:
Need another playmaker like Hill. Hill and Waddle is not enough.
Click to expand...
While I agree that's a need, my only question would be is a 3rd playmaker a bigger impact then a potentially starting guard, tackle and tight end?
 
