Final pieces to 2023 puzzle???

If you could only make 3 more additions (draft/free agency combined) for the 2023 Dolphins roster what would they look like. Now those 3 pieces might not fill all the current needs, but what 3 moves do you think would have the biggest impact on moving the Dolphins even closer towards serious AFC contenders.



For example:



1 - Sign Terrence Steele from Cowboys to play rt, losing 2nd round pick due to the tender.

2 - sign free agent guard Matt Feiler

3 - select te Tyler Kroft in 3rd round of the draft.



That still leaves some depth issues at dt and de, also could use a young talented rb behind WIlson and Mostert, but again the team isn't in position to fill all needs this offseason. Now if they could find away to add a draft pick and select rb Abanikanda and sign fa Poona Ford as dt depth too, that would be a dream.