Bill's are playing the best football in the NFL right now ( God I hate saying that) we're not there yet. This will be a test for us to see where we are at and what we need to do to get to that point. Can we beat them? Sure we can! But chances are they win that game. And you know what? That's ok, Coach McD will use this as a learning tool. We now have a coaching staff that will show our players what they need 5o do to get to the next level, unlike our previous coach, who would just blame some people for the loss, and take it out on them.