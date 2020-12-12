Final Score: Chiefs at Dolphins with stats

PASQUALE
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2001
- Messages
- 1,926
- Reaction score
- 994
- Location
- BILLINGS, MONTANA
Chiefs 27
Dolphins 35
By Quarters 1 2 3 4
Chiefs 10 0 7 10
Dolphins 7 7 14 7
Passing
Tua Tagovailoa 26 of 36 351 yards 4 TD's No Ints
Rushing
Myles Gaskin 19 carries 82 yards 1TD
DeAndre Washington 11 carries 46 yards
Receiving
DeVante Parker 9 receptions 113 yards 2 TD's
Mike Gesicki 8 receptions 88 yards 1TD
Jakeem Grant Sr. 4 receptions 63 yards 1 TD (40 yard bomb connects)
Antonio Callaway 3 receptions 57 yards
Malcom Perry 2 receptions 30 yards
Defense
3 Sacks (Wilkins / Ogbah / Sieler
3 Ints (X / Needham / Rowe
I see an 8 point win for the DOLPHINS.
Dolphins 35
By Quarters 1 2 3 4
Chiefs 10 0 7 10
Dolphins 7 7 14 7
Passing
Tua Tagovailoa 26 of 36 351 yards 4 TD's No Ints
Rushing
Myles Gaskin 19 carries 82 yards 1TD
DeAndre Washington 11 carries 46 yards
Receiving
DeVante Parker 9 receptions 113 yards 2 TD's
Mike Gesicki 8 receptions 88 yards 1TD
Jakeem Grant Sr. 4 receptions 63 yards 1 TD (40 yard bomb connects)
Antonio Callaway 3 receptions 57 yards
Malcom Perry 2 receptions 30 yards
Defense
3 Sacks (Wilkins / Ogbah / Sieler
3 Ints (X / Needham / Rowe
I see an 8 point win for the DOLPHINS.