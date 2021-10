Flores pulls his head out of his butt and benches Brissett. Sinnett looks like he did in that pre-season game, and throws for 350 yards and 3 TDs. Every Miami fan knows that Brady HATES pressure, so the Fins break out the Amoeba Defense again and get 4 sacks, along with Brady throwing 2 INTs while under pressure. Gaskin slips a tackle and runs for a 75 yard TD.



Miami - 34

Tampa - 16



Oh, and since these are the Dolphins, they then get shut-out by the Jags 28-0.